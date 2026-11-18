A small spark beneath a moving escalator turns London’s King’s Cross station into a fiery trap. On the evening of November 18, 1987, the fire claims the lives of 31 people, including fire brigade station officer Colin Townsley. More than 100 people are injured or hospitalized after suffering smoke inhalation and burns.

The fire starts beneath the wooden escalator leading to the Piccadilly line. For several minutes, the flames spread unseen beneath the steps. They then suddenly erupt into the ticket hall, which is crowded with evening rush-hour passengers at the time.

The match, the grease and the accumulated debris

Initial theories link the fire to a discarded cigarette. However, the public inquiry led by Sir Desmond Fennell reaches a more precise conclusion: the fire most likely began with a carelessly discarded lit match that fell through a gap between the steps and the side panel.

A significant mixture of grease, dust, debris and fibrous materials had accumulated beneath the escalator. The grease itself was difficult to ignite, but the fibrous particles acted as a wick. In laboratory tests, a lit match was able to ignite the mixture, while a smoldering cigarette did not cause it to catch fire. About one-quarter of the lit matches dropped from a height were able to ignite a sample of the same grease.

The inquiry also describes what became known as the trench effect. The flames moved along the narrow channel between the steps and the side panels, heating the wooden parts and gradually engulfing the escalator. At around 7:45 p.m., the fire and thick black smoke erupted into the ticket hall.

157 recommendations transform the Underground

“The disaster itself and the subsequent inquiry brought about a fundamental change,” says Paul Krauth, who was a sergeant with the British Transport Police at the time of the fire.

Fennell’s report contains 157 recommendations. They include replacing wooden escalators with metal ones, installing heat and smoke detectors, improving radio communication between the emergency services, and introducing stricter cleaning and monitoring of the facilities.

Following the tragedy, the smoking ban in the London Underground was extended to all areas of stations. The fire also changed staff training, evacuation procedures and coordination between the fire service, police and transport authorities.

The last wooden escalator still in operation in the network remained at Greenford station. It was removed in 2014. On October 20, 2015, an inclined lift was opened there, running on rails and designed to provide step-free access. The facility was the first of its kind on the British railway network.

Thus, a tragedy that began with a match beneath an escalator brought an end to decades of practice and made fire safety a core principle of the London Underground.

Sources: theguardian.com, standard.co.uk