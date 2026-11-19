The coffin of Naim Süleymanoğlu, draped in the Turkish flag, passes through Istanbul on its way to Edirnekapı Cemetery. There, on November 19, 2017, the Bulgarian-born weightlifter, who won three Olympic titles and seven world championships, is buried.

Earlier, a prayer for the deceased is held at the Fatih Mosque. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, government and sports officials, as well as thousands of admirers, attend the ceremony. The funeral is conducted with a military guard of honor.

Among those who come to pay their respects is Valerios Leonidis. The Greek weightlifter is one of Süleymanoğlu’s greatest rivals on the platform, but the two maintain a close friendship outside competitions.

From Ptichar to the world stage

“Our relationship was not ordinary. Besides often competing against each other, we were also true friends,” Leonidis tells the International Weightlifting Federation.

Naim Süleymanoğlu was born on January 23, 1967, in the village of Ptichar, near Momchilgrad. He began competing for Bulgaria, but in 1986 he moved to Turkey following the political tensions surrounding Bulgaria’s Turkish minority.

Competing under the Turkish flag, he won Olympic gold in Seoul in 1988, Barcelona in 1992 and Atlanta in 1996. He thus became the first weightlifter to win three consecutive Olympic titles. He also won seven world and six European championship titles.

The International Weightlifting Federation says that Süleymanoğlu set 46 world records. Due to his height of 1.47 meters and his immense strength, he became known by the nickname “Pocket Hercules.”

His final days

Naim Süleymanoğlu died on November 18, 2017, at the age of 50. He was being treated for liver failure and underwent a liver transplant on October 6. According to the Anadolu Agency and the International Weightlifting Federation, his final treatment took place at Memorial Ataşehir Hospital in Istanbul. In some reports, the hospital is referred to as Memorial Ataköy, but this does not match the name given in the statements issued on the day of his death.

Edirnekapı is where Süleymanoğlu is buried as a national hero. His grave remains among the memorials to the athlete who turned weightlifting into one of Turkey’s most successful sporting stories.

Sources: aa.com.tr, old-news.bnr.bg, nova.bg