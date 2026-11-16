Pope Leo XIV was struck near the eye by a rosary thrown by a worshipper as he traveled by popemobile to the farewell Mass at Las Palmas Air Base near Lima.

Footage circulating online shows the object flying toward the Pope, who fails to catch it. He then begins rubbing his eye with his hand but continues greeting the assembled worshippers. The footage and photographs suggest that the object was a rosary. There are no visible signs that the Pope sustained a serious injury.

The incident occurred on the final day of Leo XIV’s 12-day tour of Latin America. Peru was the last stop on his trip, and his visit to the country lasted six days.

The Pope had previously caught the gifts

Leo XIV has repeatedly impressed worshippers with his skill at catching various objects thrown to him from a distance. The gifts he has received have included small dolls and flags.

During a meeting with worshippers in St. Peter’s Square in Rome, the Pope even stopped to accept a pizza offered to him by residents of Chicago. During his latest visit to Peru, however, his attempt to catch the thrown object ended with it striking him in the eye.

The Pope thanked the Peruvians

In his homily at the farewell Mass, Leo XIV thanked the Peruvians for their hospitality during his six-day visit. He called Peru “his homeland.”

After the Mass, the Pope is due to take part in the official farewell ceremony before departing for the Vatican.

Sources: bta.bg, internazionale.it, apnews.com