The attorney for Duane „Keffe D“ Davis, who was convicted of murdering Tupac Shakur, filed a notice of appeal just one week before his own death. Michael Sanft submitted the document on October 30 and died in Las Vegas on November 6 at the age of 55.

The news of the filed appeal was reported by TMZ. The Nevada Supreme Court accepted the appeal on November 9. According to local television station FOX5, the court had still not been officially notified of Sanft’s death by the bar association. After receiving this notification, Davis will be given additional time to find a new attorney and submit the necessary documents.

Appeal filed after the verdict

Davis was found guilty of first-degree murder on August 31 after the jury deliberated for less than three hours. On October 13, Judge Carli Kierny sentenced him to 40 years to life in prison.

Immediately after the sentence was handed down, Davis told the judge: „I want to appeal this case.“ However, the appellate procedure begins after the final sentence is issued, which is why his attorney filed the notice later. Davis remains in prison while the appeal is being considered.

What the prosecution and defense argued

The prosecution built its case primarily on Davis’s public statements, interviews and memoir. According to the charge, he organized the attack on Tupac Shakur and handed the weapon to a person who fired from the back seat of the vehicle.

The defense argued that Davis’s accounts had been exaggerated or fabricated for money and fame. Sanft maintained that there was no independent physical or documentary evidence placing his client at the scene of the crime. During closing arguments, he told the jurors: „There is nothing in this case that says this man was in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996.“ the Associated Press quoted him as saying.

Tupac Shakur was shot in a car near Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, and died six days later. Davis is the only person who was charged and convicted in the case.

What happens next

The accepted appeal does not mean that the sentence has been overturned. Following Sanft’s death, Davis must choose a new attorney to take over the case and present the grounds for the appeal in detail. The Nevada Supreme Court is yet to set the next procedural deadlines.

Sources: tmz.com, fox5vegas.com, apnews.com