The Fukuoka District Court dismissed a lawsuit brought by a senior yakuza member who challenged the refusal to issue him an ETC Personal Card for use on Japan’s toll expressways. The ruling was handed down on November 10, and the judge in the case was Masakatsu Tange.

The plaintiff argued that excluding members of organized crime groups from the electronic payment system restricted his freedom of movement and constituted discrimination. The ETC Personal Card allows users to access the electronic toll payment system without holding a credit card.

In July 2023, the man applied for the card after being unable to use a standard ETC card linked to a credit account. The form included a declaration stating that the applicant was not a member of, or affiliated with, an organized crime group.

Instead of signing the declaration, the plaintiff crossed it out and wrote by hand that he was a member of the yakuza. About a month later, he received a rejection. The lawsuit was brought against operators of Japanese expressways, including NEXCO East.

When the lawsuit was filed, NEXCO West said: “As the case is pending, we will not comment.”

Expressways are not the only route

The court found that being denied use of the ETC system did not constitute a significant restriction of fundamental rights. In his reasoning, Judge Tange pointed out that toll expressways are a faster, but not essential, means of getting around, since the same destinations can be reached using the ordinary road network.

The ruling comes against the backdrop of Japan’s long-standing policy of restricting ties between businesses and organized crime. Since 2011, companies have gradually introduced declarations and contractual clauses allowing them to refuse services to people associated with the yakuza.

The case is part of a broader debate over whether measures against criminal groups can also cover services connected to public infrastructure. However, the Fukuoka court concluded that the refusal to issue an ETC card did not deprive the plaintiff of the ability to travel, but merely forced him to use other payment methods and other roads.

Sources: japantoday.com, soranews24.com, tokyodispatch.com