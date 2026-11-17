A wedding between Grigor Dimitrov and Eiza González could take place soon, but no date or official engagement has been announced so far. The Bulgarian tennis player confirmed that he has already discussed the matter with the Mexican actress.

“We have talked about it and discussed the possibility. It could happen soon,” Dimitrov said.

He made the comments as the couple arrived in Mexico City, where González took Dimitrov to meet her family. Journalists at the airport asked the two about a possible future marriage. The actress responded with a smile and directed the answer to her partner.

Why a civil ceremony is being discussed

According to a report by “Bulgaria Dnes”, cited by “Maritsa”, the couple’s different faiths could complicate the choice of a church ceremony. Dimitrov is an Orthodox Christian, while González is Catholic.

In the event of a Catholic marriage in Mexico, permission from the local Catholic bishop would be required. One of the stated conditions is a commitment that any future children be baptized and raised in the Catholic faith. According to the report, these requirements are among the reasons a civil ceremony is being considered.

Hollywood has been mentioned as a possible location, as the two spend a significant amount of time there because of their professional commitments. Options for a wedding in Bulgaria have not been ruled out either, with Haskovo and Sofia mentioned as possibilities. An Orthodox ceremony in Bulgaria would involve separate requirements for an interfaith marriage, including a declaration regarding the religious upbringing of any future children.

The couple has not yet announced a date

What has been publicly confirmed so far is that Dimitrov and González have discussed marriage. There has been no announcement from either of them of a specific date, official engagement or final choice of venue for the ceremony. This was also noted by other media outlets that reported the tennis player’s comments in Mexico City.

After the end of the season, Dimitrov visited González’s family in Mexico. During his meeting with journalists, he described her relatives as “great people” and added: “I have the most precious thing,” referring to his relationship with the actress.

For now, it remains unclear whether the future ceremony will take place in Hollywood, Mexico or Bulgaria. The only certainty is that the discussion about marriage is now public, while the decision on the date and format of the wedding is still pending.

Sources: marica.bg, bgdnes.bg, nova.bg