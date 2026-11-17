Glenn Close finally held an Oscar statuette in her hands. The actress received the Honorary Award for lifetime achievement at the 17th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, after being nominated eight times for a competitive Oscar but never winning the accolade.

Close accepted the award from John Malkovich, her co-star in “Dangerous Liaisons.” She became emotional and said in her speech: “To be in this room, among the people who have constantly inspired me, is the greatest honor.”

Five Decades and Eight Nominations

The 79-year-old actress received her first nomination with her film debut in “The World According to Garp” in 1983. Recognition followed for “The Big Chill,” “The Natural,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” “Albert Nobbs,” “The Wife” and “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Her career spans more than five decades and over 100 film roles. Among her other notable appearances are “Reversal of Fortune,” “Hamlet,” “101 Dalmatians,” “102 Dalmatians,” “Mars Attacks!” and “Air Force One.” The Academy described her acting range as a defining feature of complex and memorable characters.

Ridley Scott and Other Honored Creators

Director Ridley Scott, known for “Alien,” “Blade Runner” and “Gladiator,” also received an honorary Oscar. The 88-year-old Scott did not attend the ceremony after undergoing a medical procedure and accepted the honor via video message. He dedicated the award to his brother Tony Scott, who died in 2012.

Animator Floyd Norman was also presented with an honorary Oscar. He began working at Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1956 and became the company’s first Black animator. Norman worked on classics such as “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Sword in the Stone,” “Mary Poppins” and “The Jungle Book.”

Producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award for lifetime achievement in producing. The two founded Killer Films in 1995 and were behind films such as “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Carol,” “First Reformed” and “Past Lives.”

Vachon and Koffler are the first all-female producing team and the first independent producers to receive the Irving G. Thalberg Award. The ceremony took place in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Ovation Hollywood complex, which also hosts the main Academy Awards ceremony.

Sources: apnews.com, latimes.com