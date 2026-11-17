Romania’s Senate has approved legislative amendments providing for a minimum of €50,000 in compensation for non-pecuniary damages in the event of injury or death following an attack by a wild animal. The measure also covers bear attacks, but it is not yet law. The Senate is the first chamber to consider the bill, while the final decision will be taken by the Chamber of Deputies.

The bill provides for victims to receive compensation for pain and suffering, as well as reimbursement of hospitalization costs and net income lost during temporary incapacity for work. In the event of death, the funds will be paid to the victim’s spouse and children. If there are no such heirs, relatives in the direct line will be entitled to them.

The rules are not limited to bears. They apply to the species listed in the appendices to Romania’s law on hunting and the protection of game resources, which also include wolves, lynxes, wild boars and certain birds of prey. Information about the adopted provisions was reported by the Romanian news agency Agerpres.

Self-defence against an animal will not be a crime

Another key change provides that injuring or killing a wild animal in response to an attack will not be considered a crime. According to the bill’s sponsor, Tánczos Barna, the aim is to regulate the right to defend oneself for people who are directly threatened.

“Legitimate self-defence is not a crime,” Barna said, as quoted by News.ro.

The bill also provides for a sharp reduction in the compensation payable for the illegal killing of a bear. The amount would fall from €40,000 to €500. The initiators claim that poaching will remain a crime, but the amount of the financial penalty should be adjusted to reflect the state of the population.

Criticism over the lack of an impact assessment

The proposals faced opposition in the Senate. National Liberal Party Senator Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș said that the €50,000 amount had been set without an analysis of judicial practice and without an assessment of the budgetary impact. In his words, this could create a risk that the provisions would be used to conceal poaching.

The first bill, which amends the law on hunting and the protection of game resources, was approved with 73 votes “in favour,” 16 “against” and 18 abstentions. The second, concerning the regime of protected areas and the response to attacks, received 72 votes “in favour,” 15 “against” and 20 abstentions.

For the provisions to become binding, they must be approved by the Chamber of Deputies, after which they must be promulgated and enter into force. Until this procedure is completed, there is no guaranteed minimum compensation of €50,000 for victims of bear attacks in Romania.

Sources: agerpres.ro, news.ro, euronews.ro