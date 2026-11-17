Poli Gergusheva-Mechkueva has taken leave from bTV after becoming pregnant with her second child. The presenter took one last family trip before her extended absence from the screen, traveling with her husband Boris Mechkuev and taking their son Boris to a themed children’s park in Spain. The information was reported by HotArena.

Little Boris will turn six at the end of November. During her most recent television appearances around the elections, Gergusheva carefully concealed her baby bump, and she is now on maternity leave. She and Boris Mechkuev have one child, who was named after his father.

From modeling to television

Poli Gergusheva began her professional career as an intern at the Standard newspaper, but gradually turned to fashion. She worked as a model in Bulgaria and abroad, and in 2009 took part in the Miss Bulgaria pageant. She finished third, while the crown was won by Antonia Petrova.

After the pageant, Gergusheva returned to journalism. She gained experience as an intern on Martin Karbovski’s team at Nova TV, and later joined bTV’s internship program. During that period, she said:

“I want to tell the world’s stories this way, too.”

At bTV, Gergusheva took on various roles. She hosted the “Kult” program, later became the host of “COOLt,” and after her first maternity leave returned to the screen as a news presenter.

Family comes first once again

In recounting her professional journey, Gergusheva has repeatedly emphasized that her greatest achievement is her son Boris. He is now about to become a big brother, while his mother is temporarily stepping away from television to welcome her second child.

Source: hotarena.net