When Martin Scorsese gets behind the camera, New York rarely remains merely a backdrop. The city becomes a nervous system – noisy, dark, contradictory and populated by people searching for a way out, salvation or at least some kind of meaning. On November 17, the American director turns 84.

Scorsese was born on November 17, 1942, in New York and grew up in Little Italy. His first feature film, „Who's That Knocking at My Door,“ was released in 1967, but widespread recognition came with 1973's „Mean Streets.“ It was followed by „Taxi Driver“ – the 1976 film that won the Palme d'Or at Cannes and turned Travis Bickle, played by Robert De Niro, into one of the most memorable characters in American cinema.

From Travis Bickle to Henry Hill

1980's „Raging Bull“ deepened Scorsese's interest in obsession, violence and self-destruction. Ten years later, „Goodfellas“ portrayed the world of organized crime through the eyes of Henry Hill – from his initial fascination with the Mafia to the collapse of the illusion.

Robert De Niro is the director's longest-standing acting partner. The two have worked together on 10 films, including „Taxi Driver,“ „Raging Bull,“ „Goodfellas,“ „Casino,“ „The Irishman“ and „Killers of the Flower Moon.“ Another important creative partnership is the one with Leonardo DiCaprio, who has appeared in six of Scorsese's films – from „Gangs of New York“ and „The Aviator“ to „Killers of the Flower Moon.“

His First Oscar Comes with „The Departed“

Scorsese received his first Academy Award for Best Director for „The Departed“ in 2007. The film also won the award for Best Picture. Before that, the director had been nominated for an Oscar for „Raging Bull,“ „The Last Temptation of Christ,“ „Goodfellas,“ „Gangs of New York,“ „The Aviator,“ „Hugo“ and „The Wolf of Wall Street.“

His later titles include „Shutter Island,“ „The Wolf of Wall Street,“ „Silence“ and „The Irishman.“ His latest feature film is 2023's „Killers of the Flower Moon.“ The story about the murders of members of the Osage Nation received 10 Academy Award nominations.

Cinema as Memory

For Scorsese, cinema is not only about directing. In 1990, he became one of the founders of a foundation dedicated to preserving and restoring film heritage. In 2026, the director took part in a discussion on preserving the history of American cinema as part of the Library of Congress National Book Festival.

„I try to keep alive the feeling that cinema is an art form,“ Scorsese said in an interview with the Associated Press in 2023. In the same conversation, he explained that over time he had come to understand Akira Kurosawa's words about the endless possibilities of cinema: „There are no limits. The limitation is within the person himself.“

At 84, Scorsese remains both a creator of crime sagas, historical dramas and personal films about faith, guilt and loneliness. But his influence is not measured solely by awards. It can also be seen in the way generations of viewers continue to discover in his films not merely stories, but a memory of what cinema can be.

Sources: apnews.com, pbs.org