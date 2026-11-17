Ingredients:

spaghetti - 320 g

chicken breasts - 450 g

button mushrooms - 300 g

red bell pepper - 1

green bell pepper - 1/2

garlic - 2 cloves

soy sauce - 60 ml

honey - 1 tbsp

cornstarch - 2 tsp

water - 80 ml

sesame oil - 1 tsp

oil - 3 tbsp

black pepper - 1/2 tsp

salt - 1/2 tsp

Method:

Pat the chicken breasts dry and cut them into roughly equal-sized pieces. Fry them in a single layer in a very hot pan for five to six minutes, until golden brown and fully cooked. Then remove them from the pan so they do not overcook while the remaining ingredients are prepared.

Place the mushrooms, cut into thick slices, in the same pan. Cook them over high heat for four to five minutes, without stirring continuously. Add the strips of bell pepper and fry for another two to three minutes. Add the garlic at the end and stir for about 30 seconds, until fragrant.

Add the sauce at the end

Prepare the aromatic sauce in advance using 60 milliliters of soy sauce, one tablespoon of honey, two teaspoons of cornstarch, 80 milliliters of water and one teaspoon of sesame oil. Stir the mixture until the cornstarch has dissolved completely.

Return the chicken and spaghetti to the vegetables, then pour in the sauce. Cook for another two to three minutes, tossing constantly. The dish is ready when the sauce has thickened, become glossy and coats the spaghetti, meat and mushrooms.

Serve the stir-fried spaghetti immediately. If there are leftovers, they can be stored in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to two days. When reheating in a pan, add one or two tablespoons of water to restore the dish's moisture.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg