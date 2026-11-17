Prince William took the wheel of an electric rickshaw and drove his wife, Princess Catherine, during the second day of their visit to India. The couple arrived in the vehicle at the promenade by the Bandra–Worli Bridge in Mumbai, where they met the 15 finalists for the 2026 Earthshot Prize.

The rickshaw was manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility – an Indian company that is among the finalists with its solutions for cleaner urban transport. Before getting out of the vehicle, William joked with those present: “I didn’t crash the vehicle, so everything is fine.”

“It was quite fun, really very fun. It’s very quiet, very easy to drive – it’s brilliant,” the prince said.

Catherine, who was travelling in the back seat, also gave the electric rickshaw a brief assessment: “It’s very comfortable.”

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is a finalist in the “Clean Air” category. The company has sold more than 400,000 electric vehicles, including over 100,000 in a single year. The rickshaw in which William and Catherine arrived has a top speed of 88 kilometres per hour and can travel almost 300 kilometres on a single charge.

Three-wheeled vehicles are widely used in India’s busiest cities to transport passengers and goods. A significant proportion of them are used for commercial purposes, so electrifying them is linked not only to reducing pollution, but also to the livelihoods of millions of drivers and small entrepreneurs.

During the meeting, William and Catherine spoke with the finalists in the five Earthshot Prize categories: “Protect and Restore Nature”, “Clean Air”, “Fix Our Climate”, “Revive Our Oceans” and “Build a Waste-Free World”.

“The fact that you are Earthshot Prize finalists is incredible. Enjoy this evening. I’m proud of you all,” William told the participants.

The winners will be announced at the ceremony in Mumbai, with each of the five winning projects receiving a prize of £1 million to expand its work.

Before meeting the finalists, the Prince and Princess of Wales played street cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and travelled on the Mumbai Metro. Their three-day visit is their first joint overseas tour in four years.