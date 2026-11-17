Cillian Murphy is the favorite in Kalshi’s prediction market for the role of the next villain in a James Bond film. The probability of the Irish actor landing the role is estimated at 29%, according to data cited by the Daily Mail.

Barry Keoghan is in second place with 23%, while Idris Elba is third with 19%. Other actors whose names are included in the market include Adam Driver, Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike and Oscar Isaac.

These figures reflect predictions by participants on the platform, rather than an officially confirmed casting. Amazon MGM Studios has yet to announce who will play James Bond’s adversary in the new film.

Robert Pattinson is the new 007

Interest in the potential villain intensified after Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond on November 16, 2026. He will succeed Daniel Craig, who ended his run in the franchise with “No Time to Die” in 2021.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and being entrusted with playing 007 is the honor of my life,” Pattinson told Variety after his selection was announced.

The film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Steven Knight. The producers are Amy Pascal and David Heyman, while Tanya Lapointe is the executive producer.

“Today is a defining moment for our studio and an important milestone in the history of James Bond, as we introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

Unlike the role of Bond, for which an official decision has already been made, the choice of villain has not been confirmed. Neither the film’s title nor its release date has been announced.

Final auditions for the role of 007 took place in October at Bray Studios near Windsor. Other actors, including Jack Lowden and Callum Turner, were also considered during the process before Pattinson was chosen.

Thus, Cillian Murphy’s name is at the top not for the role of Bond, but for that of his future adversary. For now, however, Kalshi’s 29% estimate remains a prediction, not an announcement of official involvement.