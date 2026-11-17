In a dark laboratory, men in white coats observe a figure crammed into a heavy diving suit. The footage is grainy, the colors faded, and the voice-over sounds like it comes from a Soviet popular science film. Except the laboratory never existed, and the experiment is not part of the USSR’s archives.

This is one of many short clips generated with artificial intelligence that are spreading on TikTok as fictional evidence of secret Soviet research. In another popular story, scientists show off a giant artificial human, while a third tells of spores that turn people into giant mutants. They are placed in special suits designed to stop their uncontrollable growth.

An Archival Look, a Fictional Story

The clips combine several familiar images: concrete corridors, metal doors, industrial rooms, heavy equipment and a calm narrator’s tone. The aesthetic recalls Soviet science fiction and old documentaries, but the plots are openly fantastical.

It is precisely this combination that makes the videos convincing to some viewers. The footage looks like film reels recovered from the past, while the story is presented without irony. In reality, there is no evidence that the experiments shown ever took place. The videos are digital creations, not historical documents. Similar AI images depicting nonexistent historical events have already been described as a new way of creating false memory online.

Some of the clips fit into the broader genre of „Soviet brainrot“ – absurd videos that use Soviet visuals, a serious voice-over and impossible stories. In this universe, scientists can create a giant organism, send a person into a ridiculously complex suit or build an artificial human being, without the narrative offering real evidence or credible context.

Why the Format Works

The familiar visual language and impossible plot create tension within the first few seconds. The viewer recognizes the atmosphere of an old archive, but gradually notices details that cannot be real. This keeps the video engaging until the end – whether the reaction is fear, laughter or a desire to fact-check it.

The popularity of these clips also stems from how easily they can be reworked. The same story can be published with a new voice-over, music or title and begin a new life on another platform. Some videos are shared without any indication that they were AI-generated, further reinforcing the feeling that the viewer is watching a forgotten document.

TikTok says that realistic content created or altered with artificial intelligence must be labeled. „Artificial intelligence creates incredible creative opportunities, but it can confuse or mislead viewers if they do not know that the content was generated,“ the platform said.

In this case, the most important detail is not what Soviet scientists did, but what an algorithm can invent when given a dark archival style, a few words about a secret laboratory and an audience ready to believe the next frame. The most fantastical part of the story turns out not to be the giant man, but the feeling that he once really existed.

Sources: euronews.com, vice.com, burbuja.info