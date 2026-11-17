Photos from Natalie Trifonova’s birthday have sparked new rumors that the television presenter is expecting a second child. The speculation was fueled by a photo showing the father of her first child, Martin Choy, embracing her around the stomach.

According to "Weekend", the presenter is in her fourth or fifth month, and the birth is expected in the spring. However, the couple has not confirmed the rumors.

The blonde weather presenter celebrated her 35th birthday at the beginning of October. In the published photos, she is wearing a tight-fitting dress, and in one of them she poses beside the athlete she has been together with since. The position of his hand and her slightly protruding belly sparked comments in the celebrity media.

The two already have a son, Aaron, who was born in September 2025. After giving birth, Natalie Trifonova temporarily stepped away from television, and a possible new pregnancy would postpone her return to bTV for a longer period.