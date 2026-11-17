Actress Mery Sevova, known to viewers for her role as Aunt Maria in the series “Sofia – Day and Night,” has died. The sad news was announced by Kristian Kirilov, who played her on-screen son Mitko in the production. The cause of the actress’s death and her age have not been disclosed.

Kirilov said goodbye to Sevova in an emotional message. “You were not just my on-screen mother. You treated me like a real mother,” the actor wrote in his farewell message.

He recalled their first meeting, the long days of filming, learning scripts and the conversations they had away from the set. According to him, their relationship gradually went beyond the professional connection between colleagues and turned into a close friendship.

Mery Sevova was one of the memorable faces from “Sofia – Day and Night,” playing Aunt Maria – Mitko’s mother, who often appeared in the lives of the series’ characters. The NOVA production followed the daily lives of young people living together in Sofia, while Sevova’s character stood out for her direct manner and strong presence in Mitko’s family stories.

After the series ended, the actress continued to appear in entertainment projects. In 2022, she took part in the music video for the song “Mom’s Girl” by VessoU and Zhaneta Osipova.

At the end of his message, Kristian Kirilov addressed his final words to his on-screen mother: “Rest in peace, Aunt Maria! Your on-screen son will never forget you.”