A man has filed a complaint against Todor Davidov, known as Gringo, following a conflict at a gym. Davidov categorically denies hitting him, while the investigation is expected to establish what happened between the two visitors.

According to Gringo's account, the tension began after he finished his workout. In the locker room, he saw that another visitor had left a used towel and a sweaty T-shirt on top of his clean clothes.

Gringo claims that he told the man off and asked him to move his belongings. According to him, the visitor replied in English: “Move your clothes yourself.” Davidov admits that he reacted sharply and removed one of the man's earbuds, insisting that he put his belongings away.

The two later met again at the sports center's reception desk. According to Davidov's version of events, the man accused him in Bulgarian of beating him up. About an hour after he returned home, the gym's administration informed him that a complaint had been filed against him with the police. He was also warned that, in the event of another similar incident, he could lose the right to use the gym.

Davidov denies hitting the visitor and suggests that he may have been deliberately provoked so that money could be demanded from him.

According to information cited by “Bulgaria Today”, there were no witnesses to the alleged assault. The report says that the complainant did not provide a medical certificate, while police sources indicated that no visible injuries had been observed on him.

So far, the case has not reached the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office. The police investigation is expected to establish whether there was physical violence between the two men and whether there are grounds for further action.