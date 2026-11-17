A 120-year-old church bell weighing more than 130 kilograms has been stolen from a bell tower in the Canadian province of Manitoba. It belonged to a Ukrainian Catholic church located north of Winnipeg.

Property damage has been found on the wood-clad bell tower. Investigators have still not determined exactly when the bell was taken down or how it was removed from the tower, BTA reports.

The bell is made of brass and features intricate ornaments. According to police, the perpetrators may have been interested not in its religious and historical value, but in the material it was made of.

“We have already contacted all scrap metal dealers and recycling companies in the area, including those in Winnipeg, and warned them to pay particular attention to this bell,” a police officer said.

Police suspect that the bell may be offered for sale as scrap. That is why businesses that buy metals and work in recycling have been notified so they can identify the item.

According to the Manitoba Historical Society, the bell was brought from Switzerland in 1906. It was thus part of the history of the local Ukrainian Catholic community for more than a century.

At present, no further details are known about the perpetrators or the whereabouts of the bell. The investigation is ongoing.