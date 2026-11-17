Russell Brand is being investigated for a possible breach of prison rules after his wife Laura read out a message from him on a YouTube programme. In it, the man convicted of rape and three sexual assaults claims that he is not guilty of the crimes for which he is serving his sentence.

“Broadcasting a statement from Russell Brand is completely unacceptable. Prisoners quite rightly are not allowed to make statements that cause distress to victims. This is being urgently investigated, and I expect action to be taken if a breach is established,” said British Justice Minister Alex Norris.

In the video, Laura read out her husband’s words: “As you know, I am not guilty of the crimes for which I am in prison, so something strange is happening.”

Brand added that he was not in a position to judge the other prisoners and that there were both innocent and convicted men among them.

The investigation must establish whether Brand handed over the text with the intention that it be broadcast publicly. Under the rules, correspondence intended for publication or broadcast may not contain material about a prisoner’s offences unless it constitutes a serious challenge to the conviction or sentence. Public statements from prison require permission from the governor.

The British government stressed that a prisoner cannot circumvent the restrictions by having another person read out his message. At the same time, the mere claim of innocence does not automatically constitute a new offence. The investigation concerns the prison’s disciplinary rules and the way in which the statement was disseminated.

If a breach is proven, Brand could be deprived of prison privileges, including temporary access to a telephone. According to British media, other disciplinary measures are also possible.

Brand is serving his 10-year-and-six-month sentence, imposed after the court found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The sentence was handed down on 9 November 2026, while the offences were committed between 2004 and 2009.

After spending time at Wandsworth Prison in London, he was transferred to Littlehey in Cambridgeshire. Littlehey is a prison for men convicted of sexual offences, and inmates there are allowed to use telephones in their cells until 11 p.m.

A separate part of the investigation may concern the sale of T-shirts and caps bearing the words “Free Russell Brand”. The items were advertised as a means of raising funds, but prison rules prohibit convicted prisoners from conducting business transactions. It has not been reported whether Brand personally received any proceeds from the sales.