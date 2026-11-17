Six years after Kelly Preston’s death, John Travolta said he was open to the possibility of finding love again. The actor spoke about his personal life in an interview with Craig Melvin for the Today show.

“Love is everything; it’s part of who I am. Am I open to it? Yes,” Travolta said.

The 72-year-old actor explained that the past six years had been devoted primarily to his children. Kelly Preston died in July 2020 at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Travolta and Preston had been married since 1991 and had three children.

“I wanted to take care of them, put things in order and help them get settled in terms of their future and what had happened,” the actor said.

Travolta added that after Preston’s death, he took on the roles of both father and mother. “When one parent is gone, you are both mother and father. I felt it very strongly, but you pull yourself together and do it,” he said.

His daughter Ella is 26, while his son Benjamin is 15. According to Travolta, both are gradually coping better with the loss. “Every year they become happier and recover more and more. We’re doing well,” the actor said.

Travolta announced his wife’s death in July 2020, describing Preston at the time as his “beautiful wife” and noting that she had fought a courageous two-year battle with breast cancer. He thanked the doctors, medical teams, friends and loved ones who had been by her side.

The family also experienced another devastating loss. Their son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16 during a family vacation in the Bahamas. In April, Travolta marked the birthday Jett would have celebrated with a message: “Happy birthday, Jett. I miss you so much. I love you forever.”

The memory of his wife and son is also present in Travolta’s first directorial film – Propeller One-Way Night Coach. He dedicated the production to Kelly Preston and Jett. The film is based on a children’s book written by the actor in 1997.

“They are the model from which this film was born,” Travolta said of his two loved ones. He added that life had put him through difficult trials, but he preferred to look for the positive rather than remain in the darkness.