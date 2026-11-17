Four of the most recognizable actors from “The Hunger Games” once again stood together in front of the cameras. Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks reunited at the premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” in New York on November 16.

They starred together in the first film in the series in 2012, as well as in its three sequels through 2015. Lawrence returns as Katniss Everdeen, Hutcherson is once again Peeta Mellark, Harrelson plays Haymitch Abernathy, and Banks appears as Effie Trinket.

Lawrence has already spoken about reuniting with her co-stars on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “It was so emotional. Josh and I didn’t go to the bathroom without hugging,” the actress said.

She added that some of the familiar crew members were once again on set, including camera operators and an assistant director with whom she had worked on the original films. According to her, the relationship between her, Hutcherson and Harrelson remained unchanged, even though their last film together was released 11 years ago.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” tells the story of a young Haymitch Abernathy 24 years before the events of the first film. The plot is connected to the 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell, in which the number of participants was doubled.

Joseph Zada has been cast as the young Haymitch, while Elle Fanning plays the young Effie. The cast also includes Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee and Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman. Other names include Glenn Close, Maya Hawke, Mckenna Grace and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Other actors from the world of “The Hunger Games” also attended the premiere, including Amandla Stenberg, Jena Malone and Willow Shields. The new film hits theaters on November 20, 2026.