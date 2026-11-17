Mohamed Hadid is engaged to Keni Silva and will marry for the third time. The 78-year-old entrepreneur and father of models Gigi and Bella Hadid announced the news together with 43-year-old Silva at Vogue Arabia’s first ball in Dubai on November 13. She appeared wearing her diamond engagement ring and an ivory dress with bridal motifs.

The proposal was made earlier at the Polo Lounge restaurant in Beverly Hills. Hadid invited Silva to dinner and asked her to dress up, while she assumed the occasion was related to her professional achievements. Instead, he proposed to her.

“Love has no expiration date, and neither do our dreams. You can start over, find love again and have your own fairytale and happy ending,” Silva told Vogue Arabia.

Silva is a Russian model, television personality, author and certified divorce consultant. She was previously married to a man 30 years older than her and has two children. Her relationship with Hadid has been public since 2022, and over the past year the two have also spoken about criticism of their age difference.

A third marriage for Gigi and Bella’s father

Mohamed Hadid was married to Mary Butler from 1979 to 1992. They have two daughters from that marriage—Marielle and Alana. In 1994, he married Yolanda Hadid, from whom he separated in 2000. They have three children—Gigi, Bella and Anwar.

Hadid also has a daughter, Aydan, from his brief relationship with Terry Hatfield Dull. Before his engagement to Silva, he was engaged to model and television personality Shiva Safai. The two ended their relationship in 2019.

Hadid described his future wife as someone who loves simplicity, life and her children. Silva, for her part, said that he supports her ambitions, encourages her dreams and makes her laugh.

The two are not rushing into marriage. “We are allowing ourselves to enjoy this beautiful moment. There is something wonderful about not rushing toward the next step,” Silva said.