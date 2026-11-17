Could the 2008 “Twilight” saga have predicted Robert Pattinson’s selection as the new James Bond? A curious scene shows him appearing on camera immediately after a line about the world’s most famous spy. Eighteen years later, the actor did indeed land the role of Agent 007, and the scene from the film has once again begun circulating among fans of the saga.

The episode takes place around the school prom. While handing out flyers, one of the students says: “Gambling, tuxedos and Bond – James Bond.” Immediately afterward, Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, notices Edward Cullen, portrayed by Pattinson, getting out of a car.

The scene is also important to the story of “Twilight” itself – it is Edward and Bella’s first public appearance as a couple in front of their classmates. Today, however, it looks like an unusual reference to Pattinson’s next major career role.

Even more intriguing is a remark made by the actor in an interview with the British publication ShortList in 2012. At the time, when asked whether he would play James Bond in about a decade, Robert Pattinson replied: “Yes, definitely, but probably in 20 years.”

At the time, he was 26 and was wrapping up his involvement in the “Twilight” series, while Daniel Craig was preparing his third film as 007 – “007: Skyfall.” The actor, who also appeared in the Harry Potter films, went on to say that he would not want Bond to be presented as a “fresh face” with no past or experience.

“After Daniel Craig, there needs to be some baggage,” Robert Pattinson said in 2012.

At the time, his words sounded like a hypothetical joke about the distant future. On November 16, 2026, however, “Amazon MGM Studios” officially announced that the 40-year-old actor would succeed Craig in the role.

The 26th James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with the screenplay entrusted to Steven Knight. The producers are Amy Pascal and David Heyman, while Tanya Lapointe is the executive producer.

“James Bond is one of cinema’s most legendary characters, and being entrusted with the role of 007 is the honor of my life,” the star said after the announcement.

Villeneuve described the actor as someone with “the eternal soul of 007” who at the same time brings an entirely new spirit to the character. A release date for the film has not yet been announced.