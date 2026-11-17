Representatives of Zambia, Angola, the Republic of the Congo and South Sudan will not take part in „Miss Universe 2026“ due to problems with US visas and travel restrictions to the United States. The pageant final is scheduled for 24 November in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Those who have withdrawn include Mubanga Pamela Hatioka of Zambia, Wanderleya Rodrigues of Angola, Georgina Cambongo of the Republic of the Congo and Amilia Deng of South Sudan. Cambongo and Deng were supposed to be the first representatives of their countries in the history of the pageant.

The organization representing „Miss Universe“ in Zambia announced that Hatioka would not travel to Puerto Rico because of the travel restrictions affecting Zambia and other African countries.

„This is neither her fault nor a lack of effort or commitment on the part of our organization. The situation is beyond our authority to resolve,“ the organizers said.

They added that Hatioka would retain her title of „Miss Universe Zambia“ until she had the opportunity to represent her country on the international stage.

Organizers in the Republic of the Congo said they had submitted all the necessary documents and received assistance from the government of Puerto Rico. According to them, however, the decision by the US authorities had made Cambongo's participation impossible.

„Despite all the administrative efforts and the support of the government of Puerto Rico, the decision of the US government is beyond our control,“ their statement said.

The national director of „Miss Universe South Sudan,“ Eiga Modjus, announced that Deng would also not participate, despite months of efforts to secure the necessary documents. He said that the inability to obtain a visa had „broken the hearts“ of the organizers, who had sought assistance from institutions in South Sudan, Kenya and France.

Restrictions affect dozens of countries

The difficulties came after the expansion of US travel restrictions in December 2025. At that time, Zambia and Zimbabwe were added to the list, while a complete ban on entry remained in place for citizens of the Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.

Earlier information from The Associated Press on 13 November indicated that the representatives of Zambia and the Republic of the Congo had already withdrawn, while those of South Sudan and Zimbabwe were still awaiting visas. Subsequent information from People on 16 November stated that the representatives of Angola and South Sudan would also not participate.

Rosanna Hall of Zimbabwe said on 10 November that she was still waiting for travel authorization. It remains to be seen whether she will manage to arrive in Puerto Rico before the preliminary events. The national costume competition is scheduled for 21 November, followed by the preliminary rounds on 22 November, and the winner will be crowned on 24 November.