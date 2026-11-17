When a husband starts drinking regularly, the problem for the woman rarely ends with the smell of alcohol or yet another drink. It may mean a missed conversation, an unkept promise, a lonely evening or the feeling that the person beside her is physically at home but emotionally absent. That is when the thought easily arises: “He drinks, so I’m not enough for him.”

Scientific data, however, do not directly support this anxious conclusion often reached by women. Alcohol use may be associated with stress, habits, social environment, mental health or addiction. Relationship problems may also play a role, but the direction is not one-way: tension may encourage drinking, while drinking in turn may intensify conflict and alienation.

The woman suffers from the consequences, not from her “inadequacy”

An international study from the GENAHTO project analyzed data on 10,613 women from nine countries, including 7,091 who lived with an intimate partner. Women who reported harm from a heavy-drinking partner reported lower life satisfaction, as well as more symptoms of anxiety and depression, compared with women whose partners did not drink heavily.

This does not mean that every use of alcohol leads to addiction or that every woman experiences the situation in the same way. The study itself is observational and cannot establish a causal relationship. It shows something else: when drinking changes a family’s daily life, the harm is also felt by the person who does not use alcohol.

“Alcohol causes considerable harm to other people as well, not only to the person who uses it,” the World Health Organization states.

Among the consequences described by the organization are family problems, neglect, financial difficulties, fear, emotional harm and violence. In the European Region, women and children are among those most affected by harm caused by someone else’s alcohol use.

How personal offense takes shape

The thought “I’m not enough for him” often appears when alcohol takes the place of shared time and intimacy. If a man seeks the company of a drink but refuses to talk, promises to change but does not follow through, or becomes irritable, his partner may interpret the behavior as a judgment of her own worth.

A 2024 study of 239 young people in relationships examined how perceptions of a partner’s drinking affect mental health and relationship satisfaction. The participants were 19.74 years old on average, and 76.15% of them were women. The authors found associations between perceived problematic drinking and depressive symptoms, but the results cannot automatically be applied to married couples of all ages.

A more recent analysis of 96 couples who sought treatment for alcohol use disorder shows that withdrawal as a coping strategy is associated with lower satisfaction for both partners. In half of the couples, both participants met the criteria for alcohol use disorder. The study was conducted among people who had sought help and does not prove that withdrawal alone causes the deterioration of the relationship.

Therefore, a husband’s drinking is not a reliable sign that a woman is not enough, interesting enough or loved. It is a sign of behavior that can have serious consequences for two people and for the entire family. The partner’s personal pain is real, but responsibility for the drinking and for change cannot be shifted onto her.

Sources: psypost.org, miragenews.com