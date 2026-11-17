The five pairs advancing to the semifinals this week in the anniversary season of „The Farm: Blood Is Thicker Than Water“ are now known. Violeta and Nikolay, Raya and Goran, Biser and Maya, Simona and Iveta, and Julian and Svetoslav Burkanichkov will test their strength in the arena on their way to the grand finale, which will take place next Monday (November 23) at 8:00 p.m. on bTV.

Last night, Iva and Stoyan were eliminated by Violeta and Nikolay just one step short of the semifinals after an extremely hard-fought duel that was not without blood and spectacular falls in the arena. Following their victory, the brother and sister from Burgas will play a decisive role in determining the next battles at this key stage of „The Farm“ 10.

On the way to the show’s final, the participants will face situations and decisions they cannot even imagine. „I imagine the remaining days being very entertaining – with a twist in the game in which they tried to outplay us. We are thinking of turning things to our advantage,“ Violeta said after winning the duel. Ever since she and Nikolay were given a second chance to participate in the show a few weeks ago, the teacher has not stopped developing conspiracy theories according to which Iveta is the puppeteer on the farm, whose goal is to eliminate her and her brother from the show.

With the grand finale just one step away, Violeta is convinced that in the final decisive days she and Nikolay have allies in Raya and Goran. Whether her expectations will be confirmed or she will face yet another discrepancy between perception and reality will become clear very soon. Although in recent days he listened to the plans angry Violeta was plotting aloud, Goran has repeatedly stated that from now on he will play in a coalition only with his daughter Raya.

Tonight (November 17), it will become clear who the duelists in the first semifinal will be. It will take place on Wednesday, while the second semifinal of „The Farm“ 10 is scheduled for Thursday. The viewers will play the most important role in the decisive battle for the grand prize of 75,000 euros.

Voting in the bTV Plus app will be announced on air during the second semifinal on Thursday (November 19), and viewers will be able to vote up to 10 times for a different pair.

The grand finale of the tenth season of „The Farm“ will take place on Monday, November 23, at 8:00 p.m. on bTV and simultaneously online on VOYO.