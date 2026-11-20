On November 20, 1927, Lovech was connected to Bulgaria’s railway map for the first time. The Levski–Lovech line, approximately 46 kilometers long, was opened for operation at that time. The special train arrived at the city’s station, and on the section between Aleksandrovo and Lovech, the locomotive was driven personally by Tsar Boris III. In some historical references, the length of the section is given as 46.7 kilometers.

The decision to build the line had been taken several years earlier. On October 19, 1921, the Council of Ministers approved the construction of the railway connection between Levski and Lovech. The new route was important not only for the movement of people, but also for the city’s economic ties with the main railway network.

The road to Troyan began with a groundbreaking ceremony in 1929

Immediately after the train arrived in Lovech, local residents began insisting that the line be extended to Troyan and subsequently cross the Balkan Mountains. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Lovech–Troyan section took place on September 29, 1929. Construction, however, proceeded in stages and was interrupted in 1934.

Work resumed in 1947 as a national construction project. Residents of the Lovech and Troyan regions, labor brigades and youth brigades took part in it. During construction, 36 kilometers of sleepers were laid, 10 bridges and 86 culverts were built, as well as four tunnels with a total length of approximately 800 meters.

„The construction of the railway line became the work not only of the young people, but of the entire population,“ Hristo Borisov, author of a book about the construction of the line, told BTA. According to data presented at an exhibition in Lovech in 2025, around 30,000 people took part in the construction, 12,000 of them young people.

The train reached Troyan in 1948

On October 31, 1948, the Lovech–Troyan railway section was officially opened. The first train arrived at Troyan station carrying Vasil Kolarov and Traicho Kostov, and the event was greeted with rallies in Lovech and Troyan. Thus, the Svishtov–Levski–Lovech railway connection reached the foothills of the Balkan Mountains.

There is a discrepancy in published reference materials regarding the opening date. The prevailing historical accounts, as well as BTA publications and local researchers, indicate October 31, 1948. A biographical article by Troyan Municipality gives the date as November 30, 1948.

Sources: bta.bg, radio.pleven.bg, troyanexpress.com