Georgi Lapadatov from „Hell’s Kitchen“ underwent sleeve gastrectomy surgery at a clinic in Turkey. The 24-year-old chef, who became known to viewers through his participation in the latest season of the culinary reality show, underwent the procedure on October 20.

The decision did not come easily. Lapadatov admits that he was afraid, but his desire to change his life and take care of his health prevailed.

„I have struggled with my weight all my life. I have tried to lose weight many times, started over and kept hoping that this time I would succeed. But the change never lasted,“ Lapadatov shares.

The man from Vratsa says that over the years he started various diets and regimens, but was unable to achieve lasting results. According to him, people usually know him as a smiling, energetic and funny person, while the difficulties related to his weight and the way he feels in his own body remain less visible.

„This time I don’t want to give up“

Lapadatov is aware that the surgery is only the beginning of a long process. Restrictions, difficult moments and changes in his daily life lie ahead, but he says he is determined to see it through to the end.

„I know I have a long road ahead of me. There will be restrictions, difficult moments and many changes. But this time I want to stand by myself and not give up,“ he says.

The chef thanks the people who support him and points out that his fans accept him regardless of his appearance. He already imagines the day when he will be able to appreciate what he has achieved.

Other participants have also opted for surgery

„I hope that one day I will look back and say to myself: „Georgi, you did it. You didn’t give up on yourself.“ And if one day you see me 30, 40 or more kilograms lighter, know that despite the change I will remain the same person – smiling, emotional, sometimes a little crazy and always genuine,“ says the „Hell’s Kitchen“ participant.

Viktoria Zaikova, a finalist from the fourth season of „Hell’s Kitchen“, was by Lapadatov’s side during the procedure. She also underwent sleeve gastrectomy surgery in 2024. According to her, around 90% of her stomach was removed during the procedure, after which she lost 75 kilograms.

About a month ago, Radoslav Iliev from the show’s seventh season also took a similar step. He weighed 160 kilograms and is also going through the process of losing weight.

Source: marica.bg