In a New York movie theater in 1928, a small black-and-white mouse takes control of a steamboat and begins whistling to the rhythm of the music. On November 18 of the same year, “Steamboat Willie” introduced Mickey Mouse to the general public. Thus began the story of a character who is celebrating his 98th birthday today.

The film was shown at the Colony Theatre in New York and became Mickey’s first public appearance. However, it was not the first animation created featuring the character, but the third. “Steamboat Willie” was the first film in the series to reach audiences and is remembered for its precise synchronization of sound and image. In the short film, Mickey is more boisterous and mischievous, and his appearance differs from the familiar image of him today.

His Name Could Have Been Mortimer

Mickey was created at Walt Disney’s studio with the decisive contribution of animator Ub Iwerks. His appearance came at a difficult time for Disney, which had recently lost control of the rights to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit – a character that had become a successful studio production.

The new character could initially have been named Mortimer Mouse. The name was changed after a conversation between Walt Disney and his wife, Lillian, who preferred the shorter and friendlier name Mickey. Minnie Mouse also appeared alongside him as early as 1928. The two became one of the most recognizable couples in animation.

Over the following years, the character’s image gradually changed. White gloves appeared in 1929, and in 1935 Mickey was shown in a color film for the first time – “The Band Concert.” It was then that the red shorts became part of the look with which generations of viewers have associated him.

Walt Disney’s Voice and the Sorcerer’s Hat

For years, Walt Disney himself provided Mickey’s voice. Later, the character’s voice was taken over by Jimmy MacDonald, Wayne Allwine, and Bret Iwan.

One of Mickey’s best-known roles is in “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” – the segment from Disney’s 1940 film “Fantasia.” The blue hat and red robe from the film became a distinct visual symbol. Mickey tries to use magic to avoid hard work, but loses control of the spell and causes chaos.

“All the wonderful things that followed in Walt’s career were based on the first screening of an ordinary little mouse who whistled his way into the hearts of audiences around the world,” says Rebecca Klein, director of the Disney archives.

From a Symbol of Disney to the Public Domain

In 1978, on the occasion of his 50th anniversary, Mickey became the first animated character to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Over the decades, his image has appeared in comics, films, video games, theme parks, works of art, and advertising campaigns.

A new chapter in his history began on January 1, 2024, when copyright protection for “Steamboat Willie” expired in the United States and the earliest version of Mickey from the film entered the public domain. This did not release all later images and characteristics of the character. Disney retains copyright over subsequent works, as well as trademark rights connected to the character. In 2026, another nine early short films featuring Mickey enter the public domain.

Thus, Mickey continues to exist simultaneously as a character from the black-and-white dawn of sound animation, as the face of one of the world’s largest entertainment companies, and as a character whose earliest version can now be used freely in the United States. Almost a century after his first voyage, he remains recognizable by just two round ears, white gloves, and a smile.

Source: apnews.com