Nona Yotova found two mobile phones in her bag after the actress visited a store in the capital to make a small purchase. It was only when she got home that she noticed that, besides her personal phone, she was also carrying the shop assistant’s work phone.

Yotova recounted the incident with a sense of guilt, but clarified that she had taken the чужо device unintentionally. “I don’t know what the end of the world looks like, but today, without meaning to, I stole a phone,” she said.

She Discovered the Phone at Home

After finishing her shopping, the actress left the store without suspecting that someone else’s property was in her bag. When she got home and checked its contents, she saw the two phones.

“I saw two phones in my bag. It turned out to be the shop assistant’s work phone. I’m going to return it,” Yotova said.

It was not specified exactly how the device ended up among her personal belongings. From her words, it is clear that she intended to return the phone to the shop assistant immediately.

A Philosophical Ending to the Unusual Incident

Nona Yotova, who is an actress and a former member of parliament, ended her account with the phrase: “And the wind blows and sweeps away the old world.”

Thus, an ordinary shopping trip turned into a brief but unusual adventure, discovered only after she returned home. The wife of former Interior Minister Bogomil Bonev clarified that she would return the work phone to its owner.

Source: marica.bg