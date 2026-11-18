Leonardo DiCaprio’s 52nd birthday party in Beverly Hills once again put the spotlight on his personal life. The comments were prompted by video footage showing a group of women getting out of a white van and heading toward the mansion, where the private celebration was being held.

The actor organized the event on November 14, three days after his birthday. Guests included Tobey Maguire, Adrien Brody, Jonah Hill, Orlando Bloom, rapper 50 Cent, Cara Delevingne and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Producer Noor Alfallah and reality star Courtney Bjorner were also present at the celebration.

The Footage Revived the Old Comments

According to a source cited by RadarOnline, DiCaprio has been trying for years to distance himself from the image of a man who prefers significantly younger women. “Leonardo has spent years trying to shake off this image of a middle-aged man obsessed with beautiful young women, but scenes like this make that almost impossible,” the source said.

The source added that there was no evidence of illegal activity surrounding the event, but the arrival of an entire vanload of young women sparked a new wave of jokes and ridicule. Another source from the entertainment industry commented that attention had once again shifted from the actor’s professional achievements to his personal life.

His Relationship with Vittoria Ceretti Remains Under Scrutiny

Since 2023, Leonardo DiCaprio has been linked to Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, who is 28 years old. Before her, the actor was in a five-year relationship with Camila Morrone. Their split in 2022 once again prompted online jokes about his alleged preference for women under 25.

DiCaprio’s former partners include Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Nina Agdal and Blake Lively. He has also been linked to model Eden Polani, but sources denied that the two had a romantic relationship.

The Actor Continues Working with Scorsese

Alongside the interest in his personal life, DiCaprio continues his professional work. He has completed filming the gothic psychological thriller “What Happens at Night”, directed by Martin Scorsese. The film is based on a novel by Peter Cameron and tells the story of an American couple who travel to a European city in winter to adopt a child.

The production also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson and Jared Harris. Thus, the renewed attention surrounding DiCaprio’s birthday comes amid yet another major film project for the actor.

Source woman.bg