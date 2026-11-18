Georgi Milchev-Godji harshly criticized Gabriela Petrova and her boyfriend Radoslav over their behavior in this year’s season of “The Bachelor.” The musician directed his harshest words at Gabi, who owns a pet store.

“For better or worse, I have watched episodes of ‘The Bachelor’ twice,” Godji said in a statement published by HotArena. According to him, Gabi’s behavior is marked by malice, hypocrisy, artificiality, and ill intent. These assessments are the musician’s personal opinion, not established facts about the contestant.

The scandals between Gabi and Radoslav

Gabi and Radoslav are among the contestants around whom some of the most tense situations in the show unfold. The two have repeatedly said that they will end their relationship, but continue to display a contradictory dynamic. Radoslav is nearly 11 years younger than Gabi.

In an episode broadcast last week, Radoslav and contestant Pedro became involved in a heated conflict. The two exchanged insults and threats, while the other contestants intervened to separate them.

The dispute continued over a mirror that Radoslav had moved from Pedro’s room. After pulling at the item, Radoslav hit Pedro’s glass and broke it. Gabi also joined the argument with personal attacks.

Criticism also aimed at Gabi’s boyfriend

Godji also commented on Radoslav’s behavior. He questioned his qualities and claimed that the young man mainly carries out Gabi’s ideas. In his statement, the musician said that Radoslav “is good for nothing.”

Source: hotarena.net