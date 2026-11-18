Diana Gabrovska has filmed new exclusive content with Spanish adult film actor Marco Bull. The shoot took place after Gabrovska moved to Barcelona, where she lives with her family. The news was published by “Bulgaria Today”, and the information was also confirmed by HotArena.

Gabrovska explicitly clarified that the filmed material is not part of a new movie or an official film production.

The project is not connected to a Greek company

“This is exclusive content created for my own platforms, not a new movie or an official film production,” she told “Bulgaria Today”.

According to the publication, the new project is currently unrelated to the Greek company with which Diana Gabrovska’s name had been associated. It has also not been announced whether she has any upcoming commitments in official productions for the Greek market.

Thus, the content with Marco Bull is intended for Gabrovska’s own channels, rather than for distribution through an external film company. No specific publication date has been announced.

Who is Marco Bull

Marco Bull is a Spanish adult film actor who has received awards and nominations in international industry rankings in recent years. The publication presents him as the winner in the Best International Group Sex Scene category in 2025, and in 2026 as the No. 1 performer in the Best Scene category.

According to the same information, Bull was named the Best Adult Film Actor in 2023, while a year earlier he received recognition as Spain’s leading performer. Separate data on his awards confirm his win in the International Group Scene category in 2025, as well as numerous nominations for the 2026 European awards.

Just days before filming with Diana Gabrovska, Marco Bull worked with Hungarian actress Aleta Ocean. She is one of the well-known names in the industry and has nearly two decades of professional experience.

Sources: hotarena.net, bgdnes.bg, xbiz.com