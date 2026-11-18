Ingredients:

For the sponge:

eggs - 3

sugar - 120 g

vanilla sugar - 10 g

oil - 80 ml

flour - 150 g

baking powder - 8 g

salt - 1 pinch

For the apple layer:

apples - 900 g

sugar - 60 g

lemon juice - 1 tbsp

cornstarch - 20 g

water - 40 ml

cinnamon - 1 tsp

For the vanilla pudding:

fresh milk - 700 ml

vanilla pudding powder - 80 g

sugar - 70 g

butter - 30 g

For the walnut topping:

walnuts - 120 g

brown sugar - 50 g

flour - 40 g

butter - 40 g

Method:

The sponge is baked in advance for 10-12 minutes. It should turn slightly golden but remain soft, as the juicy apples will be spread over it. For the filling, 900 grams of peeled and grated apples are needed. They are cooked with sugar, lemon juice and cinnamon for 7-8 minutes. The cornstarch dissolved in water is then added to thicken the released juice.

The vanilla layer is poured while still warm

The cream is prepared from 700 millilitres of fresh milk, 80 grams of vanilla pudding powder and 70 grams of sugar. Some of the milk is used to whisk the pudding and sugar, while the rest is heated to boiling point. The mixture is added while stirring constantly and boiled for 3-4 minutes. Finally, 30 grams of butter is added.

The hot pudding is spread over the apple layer. A topping made from 120 grams of coarsely chopped walnuts, 50 grams of brown sugar, 40 grams of flour and 40 grams of cold butter is placed on top. The ingredients are rubbed together until coarse crumbs form, which should cover the cream evenly.

Cooling is part of the preparation

The dessert is returned to the oven for another 25-30 minutes. It is ready when the walnut topping turns golden and the pudding layer sets around the edges while remaining slightly wobbly in the centre.

After baking, the strudel is left at room temperature for about an hour and then refrigerated for another 2 hours. This time is necessary for the layers to stabilise and for the pieces to be cut cleanly. The dessert can be stored covered in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

The total preparation and baking time is about 90 minutes, while with cooling it reaches 180 minutes. One serving contains approximately 424 kilocalories, with 6.7 grams of protein, 59.3 grams of carbohydrates, 19.3 grams of fat and 3.2 grams of fibre.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg