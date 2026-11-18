One of Toni Dimitrova’s longest-held dreams has now come true. The Burgas singer visited Easter Island together with her daughter Magdalena Dobreva, whom she affectionately calls Magush. The two reached one of the most remote places on the planet after a total of 62 hours in flights.

“Easter Island! A dream come true! 62 hours in flights! I’m not counting the fears; I remember only the beautiful things!” Toni Dimitrova wrote. According to her, the long journey and the worries were pushed into the background by the impressions left by what she saw.

Easter Island was the most powerful experience

The island is famous for its enormous stone moai statues, which are among the most recognizable symbols of South America. The encounter with them was precisely what triggered the singer’s strongest emotions and turned the trip into a dream come true.

The mother-and-daughter trip also included other iconic places in Chile. They visited the capital Santiago, the Atacama Desert and the Santa Rita winery. Atacama is known for its unusual landscapes, salt flats and mountain views, while Santa Rita is one of the best-known names in Chilean winemaking.

Magush chose a different professional path

The photos from the trip also attracted attention to the singer’s daughter. Magdalena Dobreva graduated in forensic science, and her professional choice differs from her mother’s career on stage.

For Toni Dimitrova, the journey was not only an encounter with exotic places, but also time spent with the person closest to her. The images from Chile show the two of them together near natural and cultural landmarks, far from concerts and their daily professional commitments.

After the long journey to Easter Island, the singer summed up the experience with the words: “I’m not counting the fears; I remember only the beautiful things!”

Sources: marica.bg, show.blitz.bg