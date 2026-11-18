One of the most recognizable guitar sounds in the history of heavy metal is celebrating a birthday today. Kirk Hammett, Metallica’s lead guitarist, turns 64. He was born on November 18, 1962, in San Francisco, California.

Hammett joined Metallica in April 1983, replacing Dave Mustaine. At the time, the band was already preparing its debut album, and the new guitarist quickly became part of the lineup alongside James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Cliff Burton.

From Exodus to Metallica

Before Metallica, Hammett was a co-founder and guitarist for Exodus – one of the bands that shaped the thrash metal scene in the San Francisco area. His joining Metallica proved to be a turning point both for the musician himself and for the band.

Metallica’s first album featuring Hammett was Kill ’Em All, released in 1983. He went on to record all of the band’s studio albums. His solos and riffs became a defining part of Metallica’s sound, alongside Hetfield’s rhythm guitar and vocals.

The guitarist behind some of the best-known songs

Among the songs associated with Hammett’s guitar work is Enter Sandman from the album Metallica, known as The Black Album. Released in 1991, it turned the band into a global musical phenomenon and reached audiences far beyond the traditional metal scene.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame describes Metallica as a band that changed heavy metal by combining the speed and aggression of thrash with broader melodicism. Bands cited as having been influenced by Metallica include Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Volbeat, Machine Head and Testament.

Metallica was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009. According to the Recording Academy’s database, Kirk Hammett has 9 Grammy Awards and 23 nominations related to his work with the band.

Solo project and new sonic explorations

In 2022, Hammett released Portals – a solo instrumental EP in which he moved away from traditional song structures and used a more cinematic and atmospheric sound.

In a July 2026 interview with Guitar World, he talked about his Gibson Les Paul, known as Greeny, and its place in his most recent recordings. “There’s so much of Greeny on the new album,” Hammett said.

More than four decades after joining Metallica, Kirk Hammett remains part of the lineup that transformed thrash metal from an underground movement into a global musical phenomenon.

Sources: apnews.com, guitarworld.com, allmusic.com