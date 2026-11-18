Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman, the Los Angeles Times reported. The actress was spotted taking a walk in New York with the baby, and photos published by TMZ show a small burgundy-and-pink hat peeking out from the blanket.

The child’s name, sex and date of birth have not been announced. Hathaway’s representatives did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times’ inquiry.

Hathaway and Shulman have been married since September 2012. They have two sons — Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, who was born in 2019.

The actress confirmed her third pregnancy in June with an Instagram post. In the photo, she is wearing a white outfit that shows her growing baby bump. She captioned the post “Baby, I’m yours,” accompanied by Barbara Lewis’s 1961 song “Baby, I’m Yours.”

A month later, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Hathaway described the news as wonderful but also unexpected.

“It’s amazing. We knew what we were doing, but we were so surprised that it happened. That’s why we call it our last-second touchdown,” she said.

In 2024, Hathaway told Vanity Fair that she had suffered a miscarriage nearly a decade earlier. At the time, she also spoke about the difficulties on her path to motherhood.

“The first time it didn’t work out. It’s very difficult to want something so deeply and to wonder whether you’re doing something wrong,” the actress said.

The news of the third child comes at the end of an especially busy year for the Oscar winner. In 2026, five films starring her were released in cinemas, including Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity.