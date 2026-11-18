Filming of the movie “Stoichkov – Once Upon a Time in Bulgaria” has been halted because of a serious injury sustained by actor Kristo Stoichkov, who plays the leading role of football legend Hristo Stoichkov. According to BLIC, the young actor seriously broke his leg while filming at the resort of Albena.

The incident occurred at the end of September, but information about it was kept secret. Because of the injury, the filming planned for October and early November has been postponed until 2027. So far, no exact date has been announced for the resumption of filming.

“Everything depends on Kristo’s recovery. There are also other reasons for the delay in filming,” BLIC sources commented. According to them, the team will try to meet the previously set deadline for completing the production.

The premiere of “Stoichkov – Once Upon a Time in Bulgaria” is scheduled for the end of 2027. It was previously announced that the film would follow the life and football career of Hristo Stoichkov, and filming began in April 2026.

Kristo Stoichkov was chosen for the leading role following a television casting. The final decision was made by director Martin Makariev and Hristo Stoichkov himself.

Famous American actors are also taking part in the production. James Franco plays the legendary coach of “Barcelona”, Johan Cruyff, while Jim Caviezel portrays football manager José María Minguella, who was involved in Stoichkov’s transfer from CSKA to the Catalan club.

The screenplay is based on Hristo Stoichkov’s autobiographical book, written by Vladimir Pamukov. More than 130 actors and around 5,000 extras are involved in the large-scale production. Filming is taking place in Sofia, Burgas, Albena and locations abroad.