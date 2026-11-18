Bulgaria is welcoming for the first time the mother of technology visionary and entrepreneur Elon Musk – world-renowned supermodel and bestselling author Dr. Maye Musk. At the invitation of the undisputed leader in luxury fashion, MDL Group, Musk is arriving in the country for a glamorous gala evening marking the presentation of her latest book and a meeting with Bulgaria’s and the international elite.

The star-studded event, taking place on December 6 in the capital and titled „Maye Musk: A Story Without Borders“, will bring together iconic names from Bulgaria’s cultural, artistic and public life, as well as prominent entrepreneurs and leading figures from the Bulgarian business community. During the gala evening, Maye Musk will present her new book, dedicated to boundless success across generations and the art of living a fulfilling life.

„Maye Musk’s visit to Sofia is a meeting with an extraordinary life philosophy and world-class success across generations. An example of character, style, class and human strength despite hardship, Maye is a symbol of the values and inspiration we want to share with the Bulgarian public,“ says Iliyana Alipieva, founder and president of MDL Group.

“It is a true pleasure for me to come to Bulgaria for the first time. Life constantly teaches us that every change is an opportunity to discover new horizons and become a better version of ourselves. I hope my experience will help more people believe in their own resilience, find the courage to start afresh and realize that it is never too late to rewrite their story,“ says Maye Musk.



Born in Canada and raised in South Africa, Maye Musk has built an impressive career spanning more than five decades on the world’s fashion runways and magazine covers, becoming a global symbol and ambassador of healthy longevity. After her divorce, she raised her three children on her own, and they are now among the leading names in their respective industries – technology entrepreneur and SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, restaurant and urban farming entrepreneur Kimbal Musk, and film director and producer Tosca Musk.

Her visit to Sofia coincides with growing interest in the region after SpaceX turned its attention to Bulgaria for the construction of a communications hub for Southeastern Europe.