Robert Pattinson has been chosen as the new James Bond following a brief but intense final stage of the casting process, in which five actors took part.

Jeff Bezos said he had been “heavily involved” in the process and that the decision was made on Friday — just three days before Pattinson was officially announced as the new 007 agent.

“We conducted a very tight process and made the final decision on Friday,” Bezos said during a Semafor event in California. According to him, there was initially a large group of candidates, which was narrowed down to five finalists. Each of them underwent screen tests in full costumes, on real sets and with other actors, performing three different scenes.

The founder of Amazon admitted that Pattinson had not been the clear favorite at the beginning. The reason was his popularity, built up through the films in the “Twilight” series. “We thought that perhaps we should choose someone who was a little less well known,” he said.

However, the screen tests changed the way the actor was viewed. “There was something special about Rob and his performance. We all gravitated toward him. In the screen tests, it was so obvious — he is James Bond,” Jeff Bezos ultimately said. According to him, the decision ultimately did not spark any disagreement among the people involved in the selection process.

Pattinson takes on the role after Daniel Craig

Robert Pattinson will replace Daniel Craig, who played James Bond in five films, beginning with “Casino Royale” in 2006. Craig stepped down after “No Time to Die” in 2021.

The new film will be the first in the series to be made after Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control over the franchise. It will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, while the screenplay has been entrusted to Steven Knight. The producers are Amy Pascal and David Heyman. The official title and release date have not yet been announced.

The British actor landed the role following a period of speculation surrounding Craig’s successor. In addition to “Twilight,” he is known for his appearances in “The Batman,” “Tenet,” "Dune", "Odyssey" and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and being entrusted with the role of 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Robert Pattinson said after the announcement. He added that he viewed the choice as a dream come true and was looking forward to working with the Amazon MGM Studios team.