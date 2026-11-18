Yordan made a romantic confession in the new episode of the “After the Games Podcast.” The actor, who took part in the eighth season of “Games of Will,” said that he had kissed Alexandra. The two showed signs of closeness during their stay in “The Tower,” while the official episode description raises the question of whether there is more between them than just flirting.

Speaking to host Simona Ruzhdavichka, Yordan spoke candidly about his behavior toward women, flirting and his desire to be the center of attention. He also discussed fidelity in relationships, trust and the ways in which he himself earns it. However, the two have not confirmed that they are in a relationship since the show ended.

In the episode, the actor from Yambol also talks about his relationship with his father, with whom he has not been in contact for seven years. He shared details about difficult moments while growing up and the lack of closeness in his family.

Yordan also talks about his professional life. The topics include mishaps on the theater stage, salaries in Bulgarian theater and his upcoming song “Pasta Carbonara.”

The actor also commented on his elimination from “Games of Will” following the battle against Krasimir. He talks about his role in the women’s alliance and the decisions that caused tension among the contestants.