Hristo Shopov has been finally acquitted in the death threat case. The Sofia City Court has upheld the acquittal handed down by the Sofia District Court, making the ruling final.

The prosecution appealed the first-instance ruling and requested that the actor be convicted. However, the city magistrates found that the charges had not been proven with the necessary certainty.

The case began after a dispute between Naum Shopov’s son and his neighbor Patricia Tieves on the night of February 24, 2024, in Sofia’s Malinova Dolina district. The dispute reportedly concerned parking and a broken car windshield wiper.

According to the charges, the actor pointed a gun at the woman and threatened to shoot her. This was followed by a physical confrontation and another alleged death threat. Hristo Shopov was detained and later released under a signature-based bail measure.

During the trial, it was established that Tieves had recorded part of the conflict on her mobile phone. The court found that the recording contained separate fragments from which the entire conversation could not be reconstructed with certainty.

The expert assessments also failed to confirm all of the foreign national’s claims. The magistrates found that Hristo Shopov had been holding an unloaded gun, but found insufficient evidence that he had made the death threats.

The Sofia District Court acquitted the actor in March 2026. Its reasoning cited contradictions in Tieves’ testimony that were not supported by the recordings or the medical examination.

With its ruling, the Sofia City Court upheld the acquittal. There is no further judicial instance for the charges brought.