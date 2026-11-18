Nancy Karaboycheva denied having made a prior agreement with Georgi and Valentin Bratoev before taking part in the second season of „Traitors: The Traitors' Game“. She said she had not discussed a strategy with anyone before filming began and described the claims of a prearranged alliance as speculation.

„I did not speak to absolutely anyone before the show,“ Nancy said in a special video she recorded to dispel viewers' suspicions. According to her, the speculation began with assumptions made by Nedelcho Bogdanov, who also took part in the show. She stressed that expressions such as „I suppose“ and „I assume“ do not prove that a prior agreement existed.

Nancy clarified that she has known the Bratoev brothers for around 15 years. However, she denied that the three of them had a close relationship outside the show.

„We respect each other, but we are not friends. We have never got together, had dinner together or visited each other for holidays,“ said the holder of the Miss Bulgaria title.

According to her, their contact was mainly connected to sporting events and tournaments, after which they would sometimes go out in a larger group. Nancy Karaboycheva, however, allowed that their relationship might change after the reality show ends.

Suspicions about the relationship between Nancy and the Bratoev brothers emerged against the backdrop of Nedelcho Bogdanov's early elimination. He was the first contestant eliminated in the second season, while Nancy is among the first three Traitors announced, alongside Milen Keremedchiev and Kris Makarov.

At the end of her video, Nancy urged viewers to criticize the contestants' decisions within the game itself, but not to present unproven claims as facts.