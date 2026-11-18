Propofol has been identified as the probable cause of death of Greek singer Giorgos Mazonakis, who died on September 9 after undergoing a plasmapheresis procedure at a medical office in Athens. This is shown by an expert report from the Laboratory of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, reported by Skai TV.

A total of nine substances were detected in the 54-year-old performer's blood. They included propofol, midazolam and substances from the benzodiazepine group. The report examines both the effects of the individual medications and the possible effects of their combination.

The expert report is at least 30 pages long and is accompanied by a scientific bibliography on deaths following the administration of propofol. Among the cases cited is the death of Michael Jackson in 2009, which was also linked to the use of the anesthetic.

„I am still carrying out the final review and making the last corrections before sending the report,“ Professor Nikolaos Raikos of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki told Skai.

Propofol is a powerful intravenous anesthetic administered under specialized medical supervision. If given in an incorrect dose or introduced too quickly, it can suppress breathing and lead to cardiac arrest. Midazolam has sedative and hypnotic effects, while the presence of benzodiazepines was detected during the initial toxicological examinations.

Propofol was administered during Mazonakis's plasmapheresis procedure. The doctor who performed the procedure and her husband have been charged in connection with the case. The investigation must establish how the medications were used and what effect they had in the specific circumstances.

Further questions have been raised by information reported by Skai that instructions on the effects of propofol and midazolam were searched for in the office using artificial intelligence tools. This information will be assessed together with the other case materials, rather than in isolation.

The expert report is to be submitted to the investigating magistrate. The conclusions regarding propofol and the other substances will then be compared with the medical records, witness statements and information about the actions of the medical professionals.