Three charges have been filed against Thomas Markle Sr. in the Philippines for offences related to child sexual abuse or exploitation material. Meghan Markle’s 82-year-old father has been charged with two offences related to offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing such material, as well as one offence involving its possession.

The Philippine National Police has submitted the case materials to the prosecutor’s office in Cebu City. Prosecutors must review the charges before deciding whether to issue a summons for Markle. Police are continuing to work on the case and have indicated that additional charges may be brought.

Investigation began in Cebu

Thomas Markle Sr. lived in Cebu until May this year. At the end of October, his son Thomas Markle Jr. reported the matter to police and handed over several boxes of materials and electronic devices that he said had belonged to his father. Philippine authorities are analysing thousands of photographs and the devices submitted in connection with the case.

Markle Sr. is also facing a federal charge in the United States for possession of child sexual abuse material. He was arrested in Florida earlier in November. After being released on bail, he was placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring, but on 10 November he cut off his ankle monitor and was detained again. The charges against him do not constitute proven guilt.

Thomas Markle Sr. denies all the charges. In an interview cited by ITV, he said: “I have never had sex with anyone under 18.”

William and Kate in India

The news of the charges was reported while Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were on a three-day visit to Mumbai. It is their first joint overseas visit in four years, after Kate was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and underwent treatment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the sixth Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, founded by William to support solutions to climate change. The visit had been planned for months, but Kate’s participation was only confirmed over the weekend before the trip.