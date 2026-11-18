Following the difficult decisions and painful farewells in the vocal battles, 32 contestants continue on to the knockouts of “The Voice of Bulgaria.” The next tense stage in the race for the title and the €30,000 prize begins on November 22 at 8 p.m. on bTV. The eliminations become even more spectacular, as coaches DARA, Maria Ilieva, Ivan Lechev and MEDI face what may be their final dramatic choices about how to arrange their teams before the live semifinals. Only 12 performers will have a place in them, and the baton for making the fateful decisions will pass into the hands of the viewers.

Master Lechev, DARA, Maria Ilieva and MEDI enter the knockouts with eight contestants on each of their teams, but have only three semifinal places available. At this stage, the contestants will take the stage individually, with each one choosing the song through which to deliver a personal message through music. The three hot seats for each team will be at the heart of the knockouts. After every performance, the coach will have to decide whether the performer deserves a place in one of them or whether their journey in the competition is over. Even taking a seat, however, does not guarantee a place in the semifinals. Each subsequent performance may lead to changes and the departure of a singer who only minutes earlier had been among the favorites.

On November 22, viewers will watch the performances by the first two teams—those of Maria Ilieva and MEDI—and witness the coaches’ final decisions. By the end of the evening, it will become clear which six singers will take the next major step toward the title and for whom the musical journey will come to an end.

On November 29, the other two teams and their coaches—DARA and Ivan Lechev—will face the same challenge. The full lineup of the 12 semifinalists in season 12 of “The Voice of Bulgaria” will then be revealed.