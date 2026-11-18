Lesley Vogel, the mother of the late Hollywood actress Hayden Panettiere, revealed why she declined to attend the memorial ceremony for her daughter, held on September 19 in Malibu, California. In an interview with Inside Edition, she explained that she had feared a hostile reaction because of their strained relationship in recent years.

„I knew that some of the people there wanted to believe that I was a terrible mother because Hayden was angry and making statements,“ Vogel said. „I just didn’t want to stir things up. It was probably for the best,“ she added.

The ceremony was organized by the actress’s father, Skip Panettiere, and was attended by around 150 guests, including Connie Britton, Charles Esten, Paris Hilton, Evan Ross and Ruby Rose. The star’s former partner, Brian Hickerson, was not invited.

Panettiere’s relationship with her mother deteriorated during the final year of the actress’s life, with one of the reasons being her renewed closeness with Hickerson, who had previously faced legal problems over domestic violence. Vogel claims that her last conversation with her daughter took place in the fall of 2025.

Hayden Panettiere herself described her complicated relationship with her mother in her memoir, „This Is Me: A Reckoning,“ published in May 2026. In the book, she accused Vogel, who had managed her career for many years, of putting professional interests ahead of their relationship as mother and daughter.

The actress died on August 16, 2026, at the age of 36, after being found unconscious in a residence in Greenville, South Carolina. The medical examiner’s report determined that her death resulted from the combined toxic effects of fentanyl and other substances. Police closed the investigation, classifying the case as an accidental death.

Hayden Panettiere achieved worldwide fame for her roles in the series „Heroes“ and „Nashville,“ for which she received two Golden Globe nominations. She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, from her relationship with former world boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.