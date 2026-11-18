The casting for the new James Bond film is already attracting interest from several big names, although none of the roles under discussion has been officially confirmed. Brad Pitt and Florence Pugh have expressed interest in joining the production, with Robert Pattinson playing Agent 007.

Pugh has even made a personal proposal to director Denis Villeneuve. The actress said she sent him a message after the news of Pattinson’s casting: “Congratulations on your new Bond. Good catch. Are there any 5'4" female villains?” In this way, Florence Pugh clearly distanced herself from the role of a Bond girl.

Brad Pitt was asked whether he would appear in the new film and responded positively. The actor also said he would accept the role of a villain, recalling Javier Bardem’s performance in “007: Skyfall”.

Pitt and Pugh’s interest comes immediately after Robert Pattinson was chosen as the new James Bond.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney is among the names being mentioned as a partner for the new Agent 007. Former Bond girl Trina Parks singled out Sweeney as the most suitable choice to play Pattinson’s partner.

“Sydney would do a wonderful job. She is a talented actress and has the style and presence that suit this franchise,” Parks said.

Trina Parks played Thumper in the 1971 film “Diamonds Are Forever”, in which James Bond was played by Sean Connery. She is also remembered as the first Black actress to play a Bond girl.