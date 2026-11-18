Robert Pattinson may have received around $1 million just for his audition for the role of James Bond. The claim was made by the Daily Mail, which cited a figure of £760,000. There has been no official confirmation of the payment from the actor or Amazon MGM Studios.

Pattinson was announced as the next Agent 007 on November 16. He will succeed Daniel Craig, who played Bond in five films, the last of which was “No Time to Die.”

Financial estimates cited by the Daily Mail put Pattinson’s total compensation at between £58 million and £75 million. That is approximately $76–98 million. The sum is reportedly tied to a three-year contract, but its terms have not been officially disclosed.

Pattinson was not among the candidates initially considered for the role. The early shortlist included Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor. Nicholas Hoult was later brought in for screen tests after the producers were unable to make a final decision.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he had been actively involved in the selection process. According to him, the field was narrowed down to five actors who took part in screen tests featuring costumes, sets and scenes from the upcoming film.

“At first, we were slightly biased against him because he’s already so famous. But during the auditions, it became obvious. He is James Bond,” Bezos said.

The decision was made three days before the official announcement. Director Denis Villeneuve, who had already worked with Pattinson on the films “Dune,” personally told him that he had won the role.

The new 007 film will be the first in the franchise made under the creative control of Amazon MGM Studios. The screenplay was written by Steven Knight, creator of the series “Peaky Blinders,” while the production still has no official title or release date. The Associated Press reported that the studio had announced the casting choice but had not provided details about Pattinson’s compensation.