Five heroes with an unusual mission are heading to the big screen with “Christmas Agents” – the new Bulgarian family film by the Bulgarian National Television and Crew Casting. The production hits cinemas across the country on November 20, a month before Christmas.

The film tells the story of Mia, Andrey, Sofia, Max and Eva, who must become Christmas agents and save the magic of the holiday from a mysterious villain. The story begins with a secret mission and takes the heroes through adventures, challenges and unexpected twists.

Premiere Screening Brings Together the Cast and Crew

The premiere screening brought together the film’s creators, actors, partners and guests. BNT Director General Milena Milotinova said that “children’s films are BNT’s great love,” describing the production as an expansion of the public broadcaster’s film output.

Miladin Gergov, director of the “TVF Studios – Screen” Directorate at BNT, said that the film was created for family audiences and is part of the broadcaster’s efforts to maintain genre diversity in its film production.

“This film is a dream come true,” said Silvia Vaseva, producer at Crew Casting. After the screening, she presented the five main characters with special plaques bearing stars of fame.

The Film Will Also Be Screened in Spain

During the event, Vaseva announced that “Christmas Agents” will also be screened in cinemas in six cities in Spain. This will be the family production’s first international presentation outside Bulgaria.

The film is directed by Todor Chapkanov, with Hristo Genkov as director of photography, Nikolina Lyubenova as screenwriter, and music by Georgi Strezov. The production is a co-production of BNT and Crew Casting and was made with the support of the Bulgarian National Film Center.

The five Christmas agents are played by Ana-Maria Andreeva as Mia, Stefan Mangelov as Andrey, Iren Dimitrova as Sofia, Thomas Morris as Max and Sofia Kamburova as Eva. The cast also includes Lidia Mihova, Ivan Todorov, Atanas Chapkanov, Dimitar Katsarski, Nikolay Papazyan, Yaroslava Pavlova and Nencho Balabanov.

“Christmas Agents” hits cinemas on November 20, 2026. The film’s television premiere is expected to air on BNT 1.

Sources: bntnews.bg